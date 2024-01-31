Jerusalem Post
US targets Iranian, Hezbollah financial network, Treasury Dept says

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 31, 2024 17:36

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on three entities and one individual in Lebanon and Turkey for "providing critical financial support" to a financial network used by Iran's Quds Force and the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah, the Treasury Department said.

The entities "have generated hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of revenue from selling Iranian commodities, including to the Syrian government," the department said in a statement.

The United States has issued new sanctions related to Iran, Myanmar and Sudan, according to a posting on the US Treasury website on Wednesday.

