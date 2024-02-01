Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Armed man takes hostages in Turkey in protest of Israel's war in Gaza

By REUTERS

Some staff at a Procter & Gamble factory in northwestern Turkey have been taken hostage by an armed man apparently protesting against Israel's operation in Gaza, Demiroren News Agency reported on Thursday.

An unidentified man carrying a gun entered the factory in Gebze industrial zone in Kocaeli province around 3 p.m. (1200 GMT), Demiroren said, adding that police rushed to the scene and were trying to persuade him to stand down.

The Kocaeli governor is on his way to the scene, according to private NTV. Turkish authorities have not issued any statement on the incident.

US approves strikes against Iranian targets in Iraq, Syria -CBS
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 04:46 PM
Netanyahu vows to fight for fallen IDF soldiers in hospital visits
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2024 04:42 PM
Yemen's Houthi leader: US sought help from China to stop our Red Sea op.
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 04:21 PM
Norway 'reasonably optimistic' funding to UNRWA can get back on track
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 03:46 PM
Blinken and Kaag discuss aid efforts and reconstruction in Gaza
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
02/01/2024 03:15 PM
Attempted ramming attack on soldiers near Hebron, none wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2024 01:43 PM
EU members agree on additional 50 bln eur aid for Ukraine, Michel says
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 12:46 PM
Incident reported off Yemen's Hodeidah coast - UK
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 12:38 PM
Red Sea disruption threatens Italy's economic stability - minister
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 11:29 AM
Rabies-infected jackal found in Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2024 10:37 AM
Two anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2024 10:31 AM
North Korean delegation to visit Moscow, Russian lawmaker says
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 10:19 AM
More than 130 Rohingya arrive in Indonesia's Aceh
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 06:04 AM
China says potential rocket debris will fall in South China Sea
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 05:30 AM
US strikes 10 unmanned drones in western Yemen
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 02:10 AM