Iran condemns US airstrikes as violations of Iraqi, Syrian sovereignty

By REUTERS

Iran's foreign ministry on Saturday condemned overnight US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria as "violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of the two countries.

Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani, in a statement, said the attacks represented "another adventurous and strategic mistake by the United States that will result only in increased tension in instability in the region."

The US military launched airstrikes against more than 85 targets linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and the militias it backs, in retaliation for last weekend's drone attack in Jordan that killed three US troops.

