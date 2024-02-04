Jerusalem Post
French FM to visit Israel, hostage families, Palestinian territories

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

French Foreign Affairs Minister Stéphane Séjourné is set to visit Israel and the Palestinian Territories on Monday, the French Embassy in Israel announced on Sunday.

Séjourné will reportedly also visit Egypt, Jordan, and Lebanon during a four-day tour of the region.

The French foreign minister will also meet with senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, and opposition head Yair Lapid.

Séjourné is also set to meet with families of the French hostages or missing nationals.

