Vermont ski resort fires workers over Nazi armbands at costume party

By MICHAEL STARR

Several employees of a Vermont ski resort were fired after photographs of them wearing Nazi armbands at a costume party were discovered on social media, the Jay Peak Resort told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.

The resort said that its security team had alerted management about the pictures of the international workers and after a brief interview was fired the same day.

"There is simply no space, here, for this garbage, frankly, and we will continue to be vigilant against this sort of insensitivity and, frankly, ignorance," said Jay Peak President Steven Wright. The employees reportedly said that the costumes were worn in jest, but Wright said, "This isn’t something we jest about here."

NBC5 reported that following the termination of the five workers on Tuesday, they were removed from the State Department's Exchange Visitor Program and would be returning to their hometowns.  

This is a developing story. 



