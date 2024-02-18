Israeli swimmer Gorbenko booed as she wins silver in Qatar

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 18, 2024 20:09
Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko in action during the World Aquatics Championships, February 18, 2024 (photo credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE)
Israel swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko was booed by the crowd at the Doha World Championships after finishing runner-up in the women's 400-meter individual medley on Sunday.

A chorus of boos rained down on Gorbenko as she was interviewed by the floor presenter at the Aspire Dome pool after the race.

Briton Freya Constance Colbert won the event.

Gorbenko: Happy to represent Israel during difficult times

"I'm very happy to be here," Gorbenko was cited by Israeli media as telling reporters in Doha after receiving her silver medal.

"I'm happy to represent the country during difficult times," the swimmer added. "To be with the flag of Israel means a lot."



