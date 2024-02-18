Israeli swimmer Gorbenko booed as she wins silver in Qatar

Israel swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko was booed by the crowd at the Doha World Championships after finishing runner-up in the women's 400-meter individual medley on Sunday.

A chorus of boos rained down on Gorbenko as she was interviewed by the floor presenter at the Aspire Dome pool after the race.

Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko just got booed during her interview after getting 2nd in the Women’s 400 IM at the Swimming World Championships in Doha pic.twitter.com/3ajYuryn63 — Kyle Sockwell (@kylesockwell) February 18, 2024

Briton Freya Constance Colbert won the event. Israel's Anastasia Gorbenko celebrates on the podium after winning gold at the European Aquatics Championships (credit: REUTERS/ANTONIO BRONIC)

Gorbenko: Happy to represent Israel during difficult times

"I'm very happy to be here," Gorbenko was cited by Israeli media as telling reporters in Doha after receiving her silver medal.

"I'm happy to represent the country during difficult times," the swimmer added. "To be with the flag of Israel means a lot."