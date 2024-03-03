EU parliament delegation visits Israel in solidarity

A special delegation of the ECR party of the European Parliament arrived for a visit of solidarity with Israel and toured the Gaza Envelope on Sunday.

The delegation, led by Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel, visited Kibbutz Kfar Aza and the memorial site for the Nova festival and had a meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz

Among the members of the delegation that arrived for a two-day visit were the President of the European Parliament Robert Zilla, ERC Secretary General Antonio Giordani, and other members of parliament.