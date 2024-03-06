IDF announces name of fallen soldier

Staff-Sergeant (St.-Sgt.) David Sasson, 21, from Ganot Hadar, was killed in combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

Sasson was a soldier in the Oketz Unit.

David Sasson, 21, killed in combat in Gaza on March 6, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the same battle, three soldiers from the Commando Brigade and two soldiers from the Oketz Unit were seriously wounded, the military said.

Seven other fighters were wounded in various degrees.

In a different battle in the south of the Gaza Strip, a soldier from the Commando Brigade was seriously wounded, the IDF added.

The wounded were taken to the hospital for further medical treatment.