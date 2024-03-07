President Herzog faces calls for arrest on upcoming Netherlands visit

President Isaac Herzog is expected to visit the Netherlands on Sunday, but there is a possibility that he may cancel in view of a call for his immediate arrest by Haroon Raza of the March 30 Movement, which calls for the arrest of anyone implicated in what it terms 'the Gaza Genocide.'

Raza contends that Herzog's actions and inactions and his public statements have served to contribute to the harsh conditions in Gaza, the high death toll, the attempt to justify disproportionate military actions by dehumanizing the Gazan people, and the destruction of holy sites and public buildings..

Citing documented evidence from organizations such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, B'Tselem, and UNWRA, Raza has urged the Dutch authorities to arrest Herzog as soon as he sets foot on Dutch soil.

The March 30 Movement, which states that it is seeking justice for Palestinians, has published a WANTED poster featuring Herzog's image.