WATCH: IDF jets strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

IAF jets targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in the Dharya region in southern Lebanon, the military said on Monday.

On Sunday, Israeli intelligence identified a terrorist entering a Hezbollah structure in the Ayta ash-Shab region. Following this, fighter jets were dispatched to attack the building where the terrorist was staying.

In the past day, the IDF targeted a Hezbollah launch site in the area of Aitaroun alongside a terrorist infrastructure in the al-Adisa area, in addition to firing artillery in other areas in Lebanese territory, the military added.

Furthermore, earlier on Monday, the military identified the remains of an aircraft in the Lower Galilee.

The incident is under investigation.