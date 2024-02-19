Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

WATCH: IDF jets strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IAF jets targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in the Dharya region in southern Lebanon, the military said on Monday.

On Sunday, Israeli intelligence identified a terrorist entering a Hezbollah structure in the Ayta ash-Shab region. Following this, fighter jets were dispatched to attack the building where the terrorist was staying.

In the past day, the IDF targeted a Hezbollah launch site in the area of Aitaroun alongside a terrorist infrastructure in the al-Adisa area, in addition to firing artillery in other areas in Lebanese territory, the military added.

Furthermore, earlier on Monday, the military identified the remains of an aircraft in the Lower Galilee.

The incident is under investigation.  

IDF strikes in southern Lebanon, February 19, 2024. (Credit: IDF's Spokesperson's Unit).


Related Tags
Israeli airstrike in Gaza - day - Headline
Trump breaks silence on Navalny, casts no blame on Putin
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 04:16 PM
IDF finds video of Bibas family alive in captivity in early days of war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2024 04:15 PM
ICJ opinion on 'occupation' may be harmful - Israeli gov't
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 03:16 PM
Guterres to explore appointment of envoy to engage Taliban with world
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 02:45 PM
Qatar accuses Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to prolong war
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 02:11 PM
Netanyahu: Al-Aqsa prayer limited during Ramadan to prevent violence
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 01:54 PM
Germany's FM summons Russian ambassador over Alexei Navalny's death
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 12:46 PM
Red Sea incident east of Yemen's Aden
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 12:38 PM
Explosion heard as unmanned aircraft crashes in Lower Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2024 12:17 PM
Putin: West's 'obnoxious' reaction to Navalny's death is unacceptable
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 11:50 AM
Palestinian minister tells World Court Israel commits genocide in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 11:32 AM
Toronto man arrested for antisemitic threats against students, families
By MICHAEL STARR
02/19/2024 11:14 AM
EU states will seek more Russia sanctions over Navalny's death
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 11:04 AM
Israeli Arabs under 40 prohibited from Temple Mount during Ramadan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2024 10:48 AM
Red Sea disruptions to limit products to customers in long term
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 10:05 AM