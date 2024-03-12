Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu: Israel's existence depends on entering Rafah

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 12, 2024 18:52

"Israel's very future, its very survival is at stake; we have no other option but total victory," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the AIPAC conference on Tuesday. 

"Israel will win this war no matter what," the Prime Minister said.

"To win this war, we must destroy the remaining Hamas battalions in Rafah. If not, Hamas will regroup, rearm, and reconquer Gaza, and then we'll be back to square one. This is an intolerable threat that we cannot accept," he emphasized.

"We will destroy Hamas, free our hostages, and ensure that Gaza doesn't ever pose a threat to Israel again."



