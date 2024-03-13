Minister Avi Dichter will not vote in favor of state budget - report

The Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Avi Dichter announced that he will not vote to approve the state budget, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

This decision came amid the 12% cut in his ministry's budget. Other cuts will be made to the Volcani Institute, the research institute in tandem with the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry.

The Institute will face a budget cut of up to 21% (or NIS 68 million), which has significant implications affecting agricultural research.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Moshe Abutbul blamed the Finance Ministry for these cuts, and that the Agriculture Ministry is attempting to prevent such cuts.