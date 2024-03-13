Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Minister Avi Dichter will not vote in favor of state budget - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Avi Dichter announced that he will not vote to approve the state budget, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

This decision came amid the 12% cut in his ministry's budget. Other cuts will be made to the Volcani Institute, the research institute in tandem with the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry.

The Institute will face a budget cut of up to 21% (or NIS 68 million), which has significant implications affecting agricultural research.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Moshe Abutbul blamed the Finance Ministry for these cuts, and that the Agriculture Ministry is attempting to prevent such cuts. 

Residents of northern, central Israel report an earthquake - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2024 01:02 PM
IDF arrested seven wanted persons in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2024 11:30 AM
Israeli strike on car in south Lebanon kills both passengers
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 10:32 AM
Protesters demonstrate in front of UN offices in Jerusalem
By MAARIV
03/13/2024 10:19 AM
Rockets explode near fields after launching from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2024 09:56 AM
Greek military ship shoots at two drones in the Red Sea
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 08:49 AM
Russia says 58 Ukrainian drones shot down overnight
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 08:47 AM
Vehicle collision near Beit El kills 3
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2024 08:17 AM
If American troops enter Ukraine, Russia treat them as interventioninsts
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 04:44 AM
Houthis fire missile at Us ship, no damage, ship destroys Houthi targets
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 03:47 AM
Child mortality rates drop, but slowly
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 02:06 AM
Man surrenders after holding hostages in Rio de Janeiro
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 01:11 AM
Six aid trucks enter northern Gaza through new crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2024 11:55 PM
Man hit by train in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2024 11:00 PM
IDF targets Syrian army infrastructure used by Hezbollah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2024 08:55 PM