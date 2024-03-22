Jerusalem Post
Russia adds 'LGBT movement' to list of extremist and terrorist organizations

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 22, 2024 14:47

Russia has added what it calls the "LGBT movement" to a list of extremist and terrorist organizations, state media said on Friday.

The move was in line with a ruling by Russia's Supreme Court last November that LGBT activists should be designated as extremists, a move that representatives of gay and transgender people said they feared would lead to arrests and prosecutions.

The list is maintained by an agency called Rosfinmonitoring that has powers to freeze the bank accounts of the more than 14,000 people and entities designated as extremists and terrorists. They range from Al Qaeda to U.S. tech giant Meta and associates of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The new listing refers to the "international LGBT social movement and its structural units," state news agency RIA said.

