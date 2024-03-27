Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Protesters attack Israel-Norway soccer match throw rocks, fireworks at police

By MICHAEL STARR

Anti-Israel Protesters threw rocks and fireworks at police as they attempted to disrupt an Israel-Norway under 19 soccer match in Skien on Tuesday.

Video posted by pro-Palestinian activists showed protesters clashing with police in riot gear. Demonstrators banged on the gates to the Skagerak Arena while police doused them with pepper spray.

Protesters wearing keffiyehs and waving Palestinian flags berated the officers and picked up loose gravel to hurl through the gate.

"Norway and Israel played a football match, so how can Russia be boycotted from all sports arenas while Israel is still in every sports scene and Eurovision while committing genocide of the Palestinian people?? Double standards!" Photographer and activist Eyad Al Zaro wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

The Norwegian Football Federation had decided last Tuesday to close the match to spectators after "an overall assessment of the safety of the players and the public."

The Israeli team lost to Norway 2-0, ending its UEFA European Championship Qualifying journey.  

Israel's war cabinet to meet later tonight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 05:02 PM
IDF kills terrorist who planned infiltration into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 04:55 PM
US, UK place new sanctions on Hamas-related groups
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 04:50 PM
One killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv, mayor says
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 04:30 PM
IDF detects Hezbollah aircraft in Israel's North, incident investigated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 03:27 PM
Iraqi state media reports 5-year gas supply deal with Iran
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 03:23 PM
Opposition head Yair Lapid becomes a grandfather at 60
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 03:18 PM
Russia detains members of banned religious organization
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 02:23 PM
Russian investigators to study probe Western involvement in 'terrorism'
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 12:21 PM
IDF forces in Jenin refugee camp, according to Palestinian report
By MAARIV
03/27/2024 01:23 AM
Yemen appoints Shayea Mohsen Al-Zindani as foreign minister
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 12:32 AM
Islamic State poses greatest security threat to Germany,
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 09:30 PM
German FM calls for unhindered flow of aid to Gaza
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 05:30 PM
Robert F. Kennedy Jr picks lawyer Nicole Shanahan as running mate
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 05:18 PM
US bombs eastern Syria, killing seven soldiers, one civilian - report
By REUTERS
03/26/2024 05:16 PM