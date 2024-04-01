Ben-Gvir tells Netanyahu to summon Defense Minister over reports of danger to troops in Gaza

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on Monday on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to summon Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over reports that IDF troops had been endangered in the Gaza Strip.

The complaints had been made by parents of soldiers in the Egoz unit who stated their sons had been given instructions to avoid damaging Qatari buildings as much as possible, endangering their lives.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Ben-Gvir wrote, "Our best sons were not sent to die in battles so that Hamas supporters in Qatar would not fear for their assets, or so that the State of Israel would receive a slightly less negative attitude from the international media - but to defeat Hamas and return the hostages. There is no reason to endanger our heroic fighters for the purposes of public relations and flattering the Qataris ".