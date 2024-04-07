Israel marks half a year since October 7th massacre
IDF announces four soldiers killed • IDF strikes deep in Lebanon after drone downed
IDF announces names of four soldiers who fell in battle in southern Gaza
IDF Capt. Ido Baruch, Sgt. Amitai Even Shoshan, Sgt. Reef Harush, and Sgt. Ilai Zair fell in battle in southern Gaza, the IDF announced on Sunday morning.
The four served in the Oz Brigade.Go to the full article >>
Six months after October 7: UN's Guterres says 'Nothing can justify horror unleashed by Hamas'
UN Secretary-General António Guterres stressed that "the 7th of October is a day of pain for Israel and the world" in a post on X marking the six-month anniversary of the October 7th massacre on Sunday morning.
The 7th of October is a day of pain for Israel and the world.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 6, 2024
Nothing can justify the horror unleashed by Hamas.
I once again condemn the use of sexual violence, torture & kidnapping of civilians, and call for the unconditional release of all the hostages. pic.twitter.com/xdHmDIsxyy
"The United Nations and I personally mourn with Israelis for the 1,200 people, including many women and children, who were killed in cold blood," said Guterres. "Nothing can justify the horror unleashed by Hamas on October 7th."
The UN secretary general added that he condemns "the use of sexual violence, torture, injuring, and kidnapping of civilians, the firing of rockets towards civilian targets, and the use of human shields" and called for the "unconditional release of all the hostages."
Guterres has come under fire repeatedly throughout the war for his focus on condemning Israel and for comments concerning the October 7 massacre, including comments made just two weeks after the massacre in which he stressed that the attack "did not happen in a vacuum."Go to the full article >>
UK sends Royal Navy ship to boost aid for Gaza and set up a new maritime corridor
The multinational effort, involving the United States, Cyprus, and other partners, will develop a new temporary pier off the coast of Gaza.
A British Royal Navy ship will supply aid to Gaza as part of an international effort to help set up a new humanitarian maritime corridor in early May, the foreign office and ministry of defence said on Saturday.
The multinational effort, involving the United States, Cyprus, and other partners, will develop a new temporary pier off the coast of Gaza, British Foreign Minister David Cameron said.
"The situation in Gaza is dire and the prospect of famine is real. We remain committed to getting aid to those who so desperately need it," Cameron said in a statement.
Cameron has also pledged 9.7 million pounds ($12.26 million) for aid equipment and logistical expertise to help set up the maritime corridor from Cyprus to Gaza, his office said.Go to the full article >>
IDF strikes deep in Lebanon after drone downed - report
Hezbollah took responsibility for downing the IDF drone earlier in the night.
The IDF struck sites near Janta in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon early Sunday morning, just hours after an IDF drone was downed by a surface-to-air missile in Lebanon, according to Lebanese reports.
الطيران الإسرائيلي ينفذ عدة غارات على منطقة بعلبك وضواحيها شرقي #لبنان pic.twitter.com/yDbZHAgeZc— حسين مرتضى Hussein Mortada (@HoseinMortada) April 6, 2024
Some Lebanese reports indicated that Syrian air defenses were activated during the strikes in the Beqaa Valley, although there has been no official confirmation of such an incident as of yet.Go to the full article >>
US warned Israel will be judged on results of Gaza aid decisions
Security cabinet agrees to open Erez crossing, Ashdod Port for goods to Gaza Strip.
The United States warned that Israel would be judged on the results of the security cabinet’s decision late Thursday night to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, including opening the Erez crossing and allowing goods to move through the Ashdod Port.
“These are positive developments,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, “but the real test is results, and that’s what we’re looking to see in the coming days and the coming weeks.”
He laid a series of litmus tests by which the Biden administration would judge the effectiveness of the security cabinet’s decisions.
“Is the aid effectively reaching people who need it throughout Gaza? Are the bottlenecks and other delays at crossings being resolved? Do we have a much better system for deconfliction and coordination so that the humanitarian workers, the folks who are delivering the aid, can do it safely and securely?” he stated as he spoke to reporters in Belgium.Go to the full article >>
War cabinet to convene on Sunday prior to Cairo delegation departure
The war cabinet is set to convene on Sunday before the Israeli delegation to the Cairo hostage talks departs, Kan news reported on Saturday.Go to the full article >>
Anti-government protesters injured in hit and run in Tel Aviv
The driver was later arrested. Protesters and opposition MKs accused the government of inciting the hit-and-run incident.
At least three anti-government protesters were injured after being run over by a driver during demonstrations in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, according to police.
One of the protesters was in moderate condition, while at least two others were lightly injured, according to Magen David Adom.
אירוע חריג בהפגנה לשחרור חטופים: אדם הגיע ברכב ודרס מפגינים, אישה כבת 50 נפצעה באורח בינוני, מצבם של שניים נוספים - קל | תיעוד הדריסה— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 6, 2024
(צילום: איתי רזיאל)@hadasgrinberg pic.twitter.com/U4DfJFlNDI
Footage from the scene showed the driver and passengers yelling at police and protesters before speeding forward and driving over several people. The driver was later arrested.
שימו לב - המשטרה האשימה את המפגינים בתקיפת שוטרת. רואים כאן בסרטון השלכת מפגין על ידי שוטר לכיוון השוטרת ופגיעה בה pic.twitter.com/KS918C2Koc— לירי בורק שביט (@lirishavit) April 6, 2024
Go to the full article >>
Qatari UN envoy to hostages’ families: Deal is within reach
The meeting was attended by representatives of the hostages' families: Neutra, Chen, Shtivi, Shem-Tov (Ruben), Lifshitz, Miran (Lavi), and Sharaabi.
Egypt plans to host a new round of hostage talks this week that will include CIA Director William Burns, amid pessimism in Israel about the possibility of an agreement as Qatar’s Ambassador to the UN in New York told relatives of hostages that a deal was still possible.
The talks, which could begin as early as Sunday, would include Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and an Israeli delegation, Egypt’s Al Qahera News reported on Saturday.
Hamas said it would send a delegation headed by its Gaza deputy chief Khalil al-Hayya. Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and Mossad chief David Barnea could also participate, according to media reports, although Israel has yet to make a final decision on whether to attend.
The talks come as tens of thousands demonstrated Saturday evening in dozens of locations throughout the country in protest against the government, demanding elections and a hostage-release deal.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 133 hostages remain in Gaza
- 37 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says