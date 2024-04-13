IDF announces reinforcement of IDF companies, Border Police amid West Bank flare-up

Confrontations between Israelis and Palestinians took place in several locations in the West Bank on Saturday, where rocks were thrown and gunshots fired, the IDF announced. Dozens of Israelis and Palestinians were injured to different degrees.

Numerous IDF and Israel Border Police forces were positioned in the area, and the forces deployed riot dispersal means. It was announced later on Saturday that the incidents had concluded.

The IDF also announced that in addition to the soldiers stationed throughout Judea and Samaria, they would reinforce the area with several IDF companies and Israel Border Police forces.

Security forces are continuing to pursue the terrorists who murdered Israeli civilian teen Binyamin Achimair.

This is a developing story.