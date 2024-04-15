4 IDF soldiers wounded in explosion inside Lebanese border

Four IDF soldiers were wounded by an unidentified explosion inside the Lebanese side of the border with Israel during operations related to securing the border.

The IDF is still reviewing what caused the explosion, but did not say anything about any active threat or attack posed by Hezbollah.

In the absence of an active exchange with Hezbollah, the most likely candidates for an explosion would be a landmine or some form of improvised explosive device.

One of the soldiers is badly wounded, two are moderately wounded, and one is lightly wounded.

The soldiers, from the Sayeret Golani, Yahalom, and Egoz battalions of IDF Division 146, were evacuated by helicopter after being given potentially life-saving medical assistance in the field. Israeli soldiers guard in Metula, on the border between Israel and Lebanon, northern Israel, on May 14, 2021, after Lebanese protesters crossed the Israeli border fence. (credit: BASEL AWIDAT/FLASH90)

What are Israeli soldiers doing at the Lebanese border?

There have been reports of Israeli activities alongside the border to clear Hezbollah positions, weapons, and to better prepare for the future defense of the border.