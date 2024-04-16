Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Biden and his wife report 7% income rise in latest release of tax returns

By REUTERS

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill on Monday released tax returns showing that their income rose 7% to nearly $620,000 in 2023 and that the couple paid 23.7% of their income in federal taxes.

Biden released the data on the day US taxes for the prior year are due, and as the Democrat seeks re-election in 2024. Donald Trump, his Republican opponent, has declined to release his tax returns.

Biden and his wife earned four-fifths of their income from their jobs as US president and teacher at Northern Virginia Community College, respectively.

Additional money came from interest on investments, pensions and a pass-through entity that collects book royalties. The proportion of Joe Biden's income that went to federal taxes was roughly equal to the prior year.

The return also showed that Biden donated $20,477 to charity, with the beneficiaries including several churches, public health groups like the Epilepsy Foundation and the Fraternal Order of Police.

Biden's running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff, also released a tax return showing $450,380 income for 2023 and federal taxes of $88,570.



Related Tags
Joe Biden Headline
Hostage's families arrive at the Allenby Bridge to block aid trucks
By PELED ARBELI
04/15/2024 11:44 PM
US OKs potential sale of aircraft support to Iraq, Pentagon says
By REUTERS
04/15/2024 11:21 PM
Pentagon: US did not have heads-up from Iran about attacks on Israel
By REUTERS
04/15/2024 11:20 PM
Foreign leaders were denied speaking with Netanyahu after Iran attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 09:59 PM
Gallant discusses civilian evacuation, humanitarian aid for Rafah op.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 09:51 PM
Steve Scalise says he backs any Israeli decision regarding Iran
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 09:43 PM
Erdogan calls for end to Israeli attacks
By REUTERS
04/15/2024 09:30 PM
Two Palestinian killed by gunfire in West Bank violence - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 08:15 PM
Biden says US committed to ceasefire, Israel's security
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/15/2024 07:58 PM
US State Department condemns murder of Binyamin Achimair
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 07:49 PM
IDF to hold military exercise on Tuesday in central, upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 06:56 PM
Netherlands reopens Tehran embassy
By REUTERS
04/15/2024 06:29 PM
Sunak to speak to Netanyahu following Iran's drone strike
By REUTERS
04/15/2024 05:53 PM
Iran's FM says Iran will respond if Israel retaliates after drone strike
By REUTERS
04/15/2024 05:49 PM
Israel defers Rafah operation following Iranian attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/15/2024 04:52 PM