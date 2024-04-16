US officials believe Israeli response will be limited - NBC

The United States believes that Israel's response to Iran's missile and drone attack will be limited in scope and could include strikes against Iranian forces and Iranian proxy militias outside of Iranian territory, four American officials told NBC on Tuesday.

This counter-attack could include the targeting of facilities or munitions shipments in Syria, the officials said.

The American sources also emphasized that it is unclear when the reaction will occur, but they believe that it could happen at any moment and that Israel has not briefed them on their final decision, NBC reported.

