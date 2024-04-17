G7 foreign ministers head to Capri amid Middle East tensions

Foreign ministers from the G7 forum headed to the island of Capri on Wednesday for a three-day meeting to discuss how to prevent tensions in the Middle East from erupting into a regional war.

"At our meeting we will discuss how we can prevent the extremely dangerous situation in the Middle East from becoming a regional conflagration following Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel," said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock before departing Israel for Capri.

"As the G7, we speak with one voice: all actors in the region are called upon to exercise maximum restraint," Baerbock added. "Because a spiral of escalation would not serve anyone - not Israel's security, not the dozens of hostages still in the hands of Hamas, not the suffering population of Gaza, not the many people in Iran who are themselves suffering under the regime, and not even the third countries in the region."