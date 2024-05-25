One dead after explosion reported near Iranian embassy in Damascus - report

An explosion was detected in the al-Maza neighborhood of Damascus, Syria, Israeli media reported Saturday morning, citing Syrian reports. Al-Maza is home to the Iranian embassy.

At least one person was killed, a man whose identity has yet to be disclosed but is considered "close to Iran."

Syrian media has not yet pointed fingers at who is responsible.

The Al-Maza neighborhood is home to the Iranian embassy, ​​whose building was attacked last month in an attack attributed to Israel. Senior members of the Revolutionary Guards, including the commander of the Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria, were killed in an attack following which Iran attacked Israel directly for the first time.

Israel, according to foreign reports, responded with a targeted attack on Isfahan.

April's Damascus IRGC assassination

Mohammed Reza Zahedi, the top commander in the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) for Lebanon and Syria was assassinated in an airstrike in April, along with his lieutenant and about five other officers, the IRGC said that night.

Zahedi was the highest-ranking Iranian killed since the current war started, even higher than Sayyed Reza Mousavi, killed in December, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

Shortly before Zahedi's assassination alongside his deputy, the residences for the Iranian ambassador and consuls were supposed to be moved to a new apartment complex, further down the same street, where the two brothers of the Syrian president, Bashar al-Assad, also live.

Shortly before the attack, the senior echelon of the Syrian Revolutionary Guards met on the second floor of the consul building and decided to stay there at the last minute.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Reuters contributed to this report.