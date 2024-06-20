Jerusalem Post
AOC: Congress supports Israel out of fear of AIPAC, not 'conscience'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JUNE 20, 2024 10:35

US Congress votes in support of Israel "from fear" of AIPAC rather than from "conscience," US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

Less than half of the hostages in Gaza are still alive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 10:28 AM
Protesters block major road in Tel Aviv, demanding hostages release
By ORI SELA
06/20/2024 08:19 AM
Jake Sullivan to meet with Israeli strategic affairs officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 07:36 AM
Two dead in New Mexico wildfires, over 1,400 buildings destroyed
By REUTERS
06/20/2024 06:58 AM
US to Israel: Qatar close to imposing sanctions on Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 05:31 AM
IDF operating throughout Gaza Strip, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/20/2024 04:51 AM
US military says it strikes targets in Houthi-controlled area of Yemen
By REUTERS
06/20/2024 02:08 AM
US CENTCOM eliminates senior ISIS official in Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 09:19 PM
Macron demands schools address antisemitism after Jewish girl raped
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 07:53 PM
Sunak to lose seat in UK elections
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 07:01 PM
IDF states new security guidelines near Gaza border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 06:26 PM
Shortage of mariners willing to sail due to Houthi attacks
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 05:58 PM
IDF jets strike Hezbollah targets in Tyre, Khiam in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 04:32 PM
Knesset approves freezing municipal tax rate in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/19/2024 01:16 PM
North Korea pact includes mutual defense clause, Putin says
By REUTERS
06/19/2024 12:44 PM