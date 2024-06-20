AOC: Congress supports Israel out of fear of AIPAC, not 'conscience'

US Congress votes in support of Israel "from fear" of AIPAC rather than from "conscience," US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

An unspoken secret in Congress is that much of the reflexive, blind, unconditional vote support for nearly any Israeli gov action isn’t from actual agreement.It’s from fear.Reps are terrified of this ⬇️. Of AIPAC. So they don’t vote their conscience. They vote their fear. https://t.co/0MmZnUtBTH — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 19, 2024