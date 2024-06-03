Syrian man hurls Molotov cocktail at Israeli embassy in Romania

A Syrian man was arrested in Bucharest after throwing a Molotov cocktail at the Israeli embassy in the Romanian capital before trying to self-immolate, local channel Digi24 reported on Monday.

The suspect, 34 years old, "pulled out a Molotov cocktail, lit it, and threw it at the front door of the building's lobby," according to the Israeli embassy.

The Molotov cocktail caused a small fire and no casualties, local media reported, citing local police. The suspect also tried to set himself on fire, reports noted.

The man was initially detained by Romanian Intelligence Service counter-terrorism officers before being taken into custody by police, who will investigate the attempted attack at the embassy. People take part in a protest in support of Palestinians, in Bucharest, Romania, October 21, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu)

Romanian police: Attack not related to Gaza war

Police spokesperson Georgian Drăgan told Digi24 that the incident was not related to the IDF's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and instead was motivated by personal grievances.

According to Bucharest police, the man was "dissatisfied that he did not obtain a certain residence" in the country.

The local Israeli embassy thanked Romanian authorities for their intervention in the incident.