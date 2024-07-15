Aerial strike targets vehicle on Lebanese-Syrian border - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 15, 2024 18:28
Smoke rises from Syria's Kurdish-controlled northeast city of Qamishli, Syria October 5, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/Orhan Qereman)
A vehicle was targeted in a strike on the Lebanese-Syrian border on Monday, according to Israeli media, citing Lebanese and Syrian reports. 

The vehicle was reportedly on the Syrian side of the border.

A Hezbollah commander was reportedly killed in the strike, according to Israeli media, citing unconfirmed Arab reports. 

This is a developing story.



