Aerial strike targets vehicle on Lebanese-Syrian border - report

A vehicle was targeted in a strike on the Lebanese-Syrian border on Monday, according to Israeli media, citing Lebanese and Syrian reports.

The vehicle was reportedly on the Syrian side of the border.

דיווחים בסוריה: ישראל תקפה כלי רכב בגבול בין סוריה ללבנון >>> https://t.co/2nIGGNVnk6@anastasia___stu pic.twitter.com/LsJ1qtjKNa — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 15, 2024

A Hezbollah commander was reportedly killed in the strike, according to Israeli media, citing unconfirmed Arab reports.

This is a developing story.