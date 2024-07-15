Aerial strike targets vehicle on Lebanese-Syrian border - report

A vehicle was targeted in a strike on the Lebanese-Syrian border on Monday, according to Israeli media, citing Lebanese and Syrian reports.
The vehicle was reportedly on the Syrian side of the border.
דיווחים בסוריה: ישראל תקפה כלי רכב בגבול בין סוריה ללבנון >>> https://t.co/2nIGGNVnk6@anastasia___stu pic.twitter.com/LsJ1qtjKNa— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 15, 2024
A Hezbollah commander was reportedly killed in the strike, according to Israeli media, citing unconfirmed Arab reports.
This is a developing story.