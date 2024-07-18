Gallant approves draft orders for 1,000 haredim on Sunday

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved on Thursday the sending out of approximately 1,000 draft orders to haredi men on Sunday, marking the first orders sent out since a landmark ruling by Israel's High Court of Justice in June that officially ended the long-standing haredi exemption from IDF service.

According to a statement put out by the defense ministry, the IDF intends to send out 1,000 draft orders in three waves, in order to meet its goal of 3,000 haredi draftees this year, in addition to the 1,800 who were slated to join existing IDF frameworks.

The IDF will conduct a "learning process" at the end of each wave, in order to improve the process for the next wave, the statement read. The second wave will occur in approximately two weeks, and the third two weeks later, Brig.-Gen. Relli Margalit from the IDF's Operations Branch said in a meeting in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee (FADC) later on Thursday afternoon.

The IDF traditionally drafts three times a year, roughly in March, July, and November. The current orders are being sent out as part of the July draft, and haredi draft plans for the next two rounds will be set "according to haredi turnout" in the current draft.

The statement mentioned the IDF's policy of "successful recruitment," which has been criticized by Members of Knesset, mostly from the opposition. The policy is to target haredi men that IDF believes have a high potential to actually show up and serve, and not avoid the orders or be found incapable. The IDF thus said it would begin by summoning those who are part of the workforce, and as such are already partially integrated into Israeli society, or young adults who dropped out of yeshivot and were idle or working off the books.

The opposition's criticism has been that the IDF had no legal authority to make those distinctions, and that it was essentially playing politics by avoiding the draft of yeshiva students, which haredim across the board fiercely oppose. The IDF had to draft yeshiva students as well, some MKs argued in discussions in the Committee FADC in recent days.

Not a monolith

Israel's haredi population is not homogenous and includes many different groups. They can be roughly divided into three – Lithuanian, represented by the Degel Hatorah party, Hassidic, represented by the Agudat Yisrael party, and Sephardic, represented by Shas. The first two traditionally run on a joint ticket called United Torah Judaism. The Hassidic group is itself split into dozens of Hassidic "courts," with the central ones being Gur, Vishnitz, Tzanz, and Belze.

Each group has its own rabbinical council, and the councils have not responded identically to the haredi draft crisis.