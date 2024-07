Bella Hadid, a model of Palestinian descent, is preparing to sue Adidas, TMZ reported on Sunday.

The fashion brand dropped her after initially hiring her for a campaign featuring sneakers designed for the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany.

Pro-Israel social media users decried that the brand had hired Hadid, a vocal opponent of Israel, to promote shoes introduced for the infamous Olympics, where the Palestinian terror faction, Black September, murdered members of the Israeli team.