IDF strikes Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah holds talks with Iran
Hamas says Beirut attack dangerous escalation, US backs Israel • One killed in rocket barrage in North • Hamas knew the IDF's weaknesses, say reserve officers at October 7 probe
IDF strikes Beirut: Hezbollah commander responsible for Majdal Shams strike confirmed killed
The city has been on edge for days ahead of an anticipated Israeli attack in retaliation in Majdal Shams, where Israel and the United States have blamed Hezbollah for the attack.
Israeli Air Force fighter jets killed Hezbollah's most senior military commander and the head of its Strategic Unit, Fuad Shukr "Sayyid Muhsan," in the area of Beirut Tuesday afternoon.
Shukr is a Hezbollah commander who was responsible for the strike on Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights a few days earlier, which killed 12 Israeli Druze youth.Go to the full article >>
Hamas knew the IDF's weaknesses, say reserve officers at October 7 probe
The Hamas terrorists “knew that the IDF knows how to handle a maximum of five points in parallel,” Democrats Party leader, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Yair Golan told the committee Tuesday.
The civilian committee probing the events leading up to October 7 heard testimony from witnesses Tuesday, including from IDF reserve officers.
The body leading the probe is made up of legal and security experts and was announced earlier this month by families of those killed on October 7, representatives from kibbutzim that were attacked, and civil society groups.
The Hamas terrorists “knew that the IDF knows how to handle a maximum of five points in parallel,” Democrats Party leader, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Yair Golan told the committee Tuesday.Go to the full article >>
Hamas says Beirut attack dangerous escalation, US backs Israel
Hamas calls the IDF's Beirut strike a dangerous escalation, while the White House avoids comment amid escalating tensions and ongoing ceasefire talks.
Hamas called the IDF retaliatory strike on Beirut, targeting Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr a dangerous escalation, as the White House said Israel has a right to defend itself against Iranian back threats.
Learn about the world's reactions to the Beirut strike and the death of the Hezbollah commander in this report.Go to the full article >>
Military investigators contacted released Sde Teiman prisoners regarding possible abuse
A civil organization appealed to the High Court of Justice over the conditions at Sde Teiman, and the IDF and Shin Bet were forced to release some prisoners due to lack of space in Israeli jails.
Israeli military police prosecutors contacted Palestinians in Gaza released from the Sde Teiman prison facility to inquire about possible abuse by IDF soldiers, Chief Military Prosecutor Col. Matan Solomash said in a classified meeting in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee (FADC) on Tuesday morning, according to a source.Go to the full article >>
Hezbollah holds talks with Iran about response to Israeli airstrike in Beirut
Ayatollah Ali Khameini posted on X, formerly Twitter, a picture of himself sitting with Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General, early Wednesday morning.
Learn about the topic of the conversation in this report.Go to the full article >>
Harris says Israel has a right to defend itself after IDF kills Hezbollah commander
Vice President Kamala Harris said she backed Israel’s right to defend itself after the IDF killed the Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr on Tuesday who was responsible for the group’s strike in the Golan Saturday that killed 12 children.Go to the full article >>
US warships making their way towards the coast of Lebanon - report
US warships are currently making their way towards the coast of Lebanon, according to a report in the Saudi channel Al-Hadat.Go to the full article >>
Who is Fuad Shukr, the target of the IDF strike in Beirut?
Shukr was the Chief of Hezbollah's military wing and regarded as "number 2" in the terror group's echelon.
The IDF targeted Hezbollah official Fuad Shukr in a strike on Beirut in Lebanon on Tuesday, also known as Hajj Mohsin. Learn who he is in this report.Go to the full article >>
Civilian killed in barrage as rockets, drones pour over North
Magen David Adom (MDA) said the victim had initially been severely wounded and given medical treatment by paramedics. However, resuscitation efforts failed, and the paramedics pronounced him dead.
Nir Poupko, 28, was named late Tuesday night as the victim of a rocket attack launched by Hezbollah towards the North, landing in Kibbutz Hagoshrim. Learn more about the incident in this report.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 115 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says