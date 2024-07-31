IDF strikes Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah holds talks with Iran

Yair Golan testifies before the committee. (photo credit: CIVILIAN PROBE)

The civilian committee probing the events leading up to October 7 heard testimony from witnesses Tuesday, including from IDF reserve officers.

The body leading the probe is made up of legal and security experts and was announced earlier this month by families of those killed on October 7, representatives from kibbutzim that were attacked, and civil society groups.

The Hamas terrorists “knew that the IDF knows how to handle a maximum of five points in parallel,” Democrats Party leader, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Yair Golan told the committee Tuesday.