Forest fires at Mount Hadar, Mevaseret Zion

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 3, 2024 18:38

Firefighters were sent to Mount Hadar in the West Bank and Mevaseret Zion as a result of forest fires that broke out in the areas on Saturday.

The Israel Fire and Rescue Authority reports the great intensity of the fire coming from the West Bank area and jumping beyond the perimeter fence into the area of ​​the nearby settlements. The fire inside the fence is under control, according to the Fire and Rescue Authority.

25 rescue teams, six firefighting planes from the "Elad" firefighting squadron, and a visual helicopter from the Israel Police were sent to fight the fires.

The Jerusalem District Fire and Rescue Department opened an investigation to find out the circumstances of the fire.

An additional fire broke out in an open are in Kfar Nahum shortly after, Maariv reported.

