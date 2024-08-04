'We will not give in': President Herzog sends message of mourning, resilience after terror stabbing

President Isaac Herzog expressed his condolences to the loved ones of those killed in a terror stabbing attack that occurred early on Sunday morning in Holon, central Israel.

בבוקר קשה זה, אני דואב, יחד עם העם כולו, על הנרצחים בפיגוע הנורא בחולון, מאמץ אל הלב את המשפחות השכולות שעולמן חרב, ומתפלל לרפואת הפצועים. אויבינו תוקפים אותנו שוב ושוב בטרור רווי שנאה, כשלנגד עיניהם פגיעה באזרחיות ואזרחים ישראלים תמימים וחפים מפשע, שכל חטאם היה שביקשו לחיות… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) August 4, 2024

Herzog wrote on X, formally Twitter, "On this difficult morning, I mourn, along with the entire nation, for those killed in the terrible attack in Holon. I take to heart the bereaved families whose worlds have been destroyed, and I pray for the healing of the wounded.

"Our enemies attack us again and again with hatred-filled terror, when in front of their eyes harm is done to innocent and innocent Israeli citizens, whose only sin was that they wanted to live as a free people in their own country.

"I strengthen the hands of the IDF and the security forces in their fight to eradicate terrorism. We will continue to stand against terrorism - from near and far, we will not give in, we will not slacken for a moment in our determination, and we will continue to believe in the righteousness of the way and act in the light."