Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'We will not give in': President Herzog sends message of mourning, resilience after terror stabbing

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

President Isaac Herzog expressed his condolences to the loved ones of those killed in a terror stabbing attack that occurred early on Sunday morning in Holon, central Israel. 

Herzog wrote on X, formally Twitter, "On this difficult morning, I mourn, along with the entire nation, for those killed in the terrible attack in Holon. I take to heart the bereaved families whose worlds have been destroyed, and I pray for the healing of the wounded.

"Our enemies attack us again and again with hatred-filled terror, when in front of their eyes harm is done to innocent and innocent Israeli citizens, whose only sin was that they wanted to live as a free people in their own country.

"I strengthen the hands of the IDF and the security forces in their fight to eradicate terrorism. We will continue to stand against terrorism - from near and far, we will not give in, we will not slacken for a moment in our determination, and we will continue to believe in the righteousness of the way and act in the light."

IDF court set to extend arrest of soldiers suspected of prisoner abuse
By SHLOMI GABAI
08/04/2024 11:18 AM
Jordan's foreign minister to hold talks in Iran amid increased tensions
By REUTERS
08/04/2024 11:04 AM
Yair Lapid: 'No minister who is a complete failure than Itamar Ben-Gvir'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 10:25 AM
59-year-old man shot and killed in Israel's North
By YOAV ETIEL
08/04/2024 09:24 AM
France invites its citizens to leave Lebanon due to military risks
By REUTERS
08/04/2024 08:21 AM
Iranian attack to come on Monday - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 07:50 AM
No progress in hostage negotiations, Philadelphi Corridor sticking point
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 07:42 AM
IDF soldier seriously wounded in combat in southern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2024 06:12 AM
Canada warns citizens to avoid all travel to Israel
By REUTERS
08/04/2024 12:44 AM
Kiryat Shmona municipality tells residents to stay near safe rooms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 11:17 PM
Flights between Tel Aviv and Eilat canceled - report
By MOSHE COHEN
08/03/2024 10:40 PM
Hamas announces it begins process of electing new leader
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 10:25 PM
El Al, Sun d'Or to increase flight schedule in light of recent tensions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 08:33 PM
Anti-tank missile hits school in Metula in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 07:19 PM
IDF strikes school used by Hamas to manufacture weaponry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2024 06:14 PM