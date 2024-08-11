Jewish man stabbed near Chabad HQ by man shouting 'Free Palestine'

A young Jewish man was stabbed by a stranger shouting "free Palestine" close to the Chabad HQ in Crown Heights on Saturday, Chabad Lubavitch confirmed.

According to COLlive, a Chabad publication, the attack happened at around 2am local time, near Eastern Parkway and Kingston Avenue.

The perpetrator, reportedly a black male in his early 20s, asked the victim, "Do you want to die?" before stabbing him.

The victim is expected to recover due to the quick response of the paramedic team, and the location of the wound.

According to Yaacov Behrman, who runs PR for Chabad, local residents were able to detain the attacker until the police arrived and arrested him.

Rise of antisemitic incidents

"This act of hateful violence highlights the dangerous impact of antisemitic incitement and hate propagated by some local politicians and leaders in New York and across the United States," Behrman wrote on X.

The victim, although not named, was well-known to local community, according to Behrman.

Devorah Halberstam, Honorary Commissioner of Community Safety, told COLlive that the incident was under investigation by the Hate Crimes department.