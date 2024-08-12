Jerusalem Post
IDF confirms 38 terrorists eliminated in Gaza school attack

By AMIR BOHBOT

While the IDF announced on Saturday that 19 terrorists were eliminated in an attack on the Tabbayeen School in Gaza, the Shin Bet and Military Intelligence have confirmed that the number of terrorists eliminated in the attack is 38, according to a Walla report.

Security forces are continuing their assessments, and the number may increase, however, this contrasts with Palestinian claims that approximately 100 uninvolved civilians were killed in the attack.

Ahead of the attack, the Shin Bet provided precise intelligence on a specific building within the school complex, which had effectively become a terrorist headquarters hiding dozens of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists.

Once it was confirmed no children or women were inside the building, the decision was made to target it.

Throughout the war, Hamas and Islamic Jihad have turned school buildings, clinics, hospitals, mosques, and international aid organization facilities into terrorist headquarters after the IDF destroyed their infrastructures.



