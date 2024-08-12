Jerusalem Post
Shin Bet, police arrest two suspects who set Israeli Arab car on fire in West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 12, 2024 15:20

The Shin Bet and Israel Police on Monday arrested two suspects involved in the Friday attack on Israeli Arabs from Rahat who mistakenly entered the settlement of Givat Ronen in the West Bank, the Israel Police reported.

The Shin Bet and the police have transferred the two suspects for interrogation. On Tuesday, the police will request an extension of the suspects' detention in court.

The attackers threw stones, threatened the Arab Israelis with weapons, and burned their vehicle. 

The investigation of the incident is ongoing.



