Harris to detail plans to cut costs in key policy speech in North Carolina

US Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver on Friday the first policy-centered speech in her new role as Democratic presidential candidate, tackling ways to lower costs, a concern that routinely tops voters' lists.

Harris will travel to Raleigh, in North Carolina, a state Democrats remain hopeful they can flip this election, to outline a plan "to lower costs for middle-class families and take on corporate price-gouging," a campaign official said.

Plans for the event have not previously been reported. Harris canceled an event in North Carolina last week because of Tropical Storm Debby.

Harris' North Carolina stop shows increasing confidence in her campaign's momentum fewer than three months before the Nov. 5 election in which she takes on Republican Donald Trump.

