Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF eliminates two Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 15, 2024 00:16

An Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists in the Marjaayoun area in southern Lebanon, the military said on Wednesday night. 

Hezbollah then announced the names of the two killed from its ranks, Muhammad Ali Jihad Badr al-Din from the town of Harouf in southern Lebanon, and Hussein Yassin, who hailed from the village of At Tiri in the south of the country as well, according to a later Wednesday night Y-Net report. 

In addition, IAF jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the Ayta ash Shab area of southern Lebanon. Artillery forces also fired at the Rmeish area, the IDF added. 

Furthermore, following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel earlier on Wednesday night, the military said that several projectiles had crossed into Israeli territory and hit open areas. No injuries were reported. 

IDF places barriers around Jericho following report of shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 11:56 PM
Hamas official: 'Difficulties in communicating with Sinwar'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 09:44 PM
Imprisoned Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi acquitted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 09:41 PM
12 out of 90 haredim called up for enlistment arrive for recruitment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 09:28 PM
Committee hands in decision on Police Commissioner candidate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 09:27 PM
CIA director will be in Qatar for Gaza ceasefire talks, source says
By REUTERS
08/14/2024 09:07 PM
WHO declares mpox a global public health emergency
By REUTERS
08/14/2024 08:30 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah military structures in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 08:19 PM
Israeli consulate launches anti-Iran, Hezbollah campaign in Times Square
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 08:17 PM
Halevi: 'Every day Hamas holds hostages will be worse for terror group'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 08:07 PM
Four IDF soldiers wounded in West Bank operational activity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 06:10 PM
French military jets collide mid-air, leaving two people missing
By REUTERS
08/14/2024 05:35 PM
Germany, Britain condemn Israeli ministers' visit to Temple Mount
By REUTERS
08/14/2024 05:23 PM
Projectiles crash in Kiryat Shmona, no alerts sound
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/14/2024 04:33 PM
NATO says base in Germany only raised security level, was not sealed off
By REUTERS
08/14/2024 04:27 PM