IAF eliminates two Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon

An Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists in the Marjaayoun area in southern Lebanon, the military said on Wednesday night.

Hezbollah then announced the names of the two killed from its ranks, Muhammad Ali Jihad Badr al-Din from the town of Harouf in southern Lebanon, and Hussein Yassin, who hailed from the village of At Tiri in the south of the country as well, according to a later Wednesday night Y-Net report.

In addition, IAF jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the Ayta ash Shab area of southern Lebanon. Artillery forces also fired at the Rmeish area, the IDF added.

Furthermore, following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel earlier on Wednesday night, the military said that several projectiles had crossed into Israeli territory and hit open areas. No injuries were reported.