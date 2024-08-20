Jordan's King Abdullah: 'We will not allow the region to be held hostage by Israel'

Jordanian King Abdullah II said that the region will "not accept having the region’s future held hostage to the policies of the extremist Israeli government," Petra news reported on Tuesday afternoon.

The King reportedly stressed Jordan’s efforts to alleviate regional tensions. He also renewed calls on the international community to end the war in Gaza, according to Petra.

King Abdullah allegedly reiterated Jordan’s "absolute rejection of Israel's attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza," saying that Jordan would not allow regional escalation to come at the expense of the country's security.