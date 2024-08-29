IDF arrest senior PIJ terrorist hiding in mosque in Tulkarm

The IDF arrested a wanted Islamic Jihad terrorist in a refugee camp in Tulkarm on Wednesday night, Army Radio posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Muhammad Qassas is reportedly a senior terrorist operative in the Al Quds Brigade of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and was arrested while hiding in a mosque.

כוחות הימ"מ עצרו במהלך הלילה את המחבל המבוקש מחמד קצאצ ממחנה הפליטים בטול כרם. קצאצ הוא אחד המחבלים הבכירים בגדוד המקומי בטול כרם, נעצר בזמן שהסתתר במסגד@Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/n9efYmNCE6 — גלצ (@GLZRadio) August 29, 2024

According to Palestinian reports, the IDF soldiers entered the refugee camp dressed in civilian clothes and proceeded to enter the mosque. Army Radio and Arab media reported that a shootout took place between terrorists and IDF, during which multiple terrorists were killed.