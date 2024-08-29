Jerusalem Post
IDF arrest senior PIJ terrorist hiding in mosque in Tulkarm

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 29, 2024 07:49

The IDF arrested a wanted Islamic Jihad terrorist in a refugee camp in Tulkarm on Wednesday night, Army Radio posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Muhammad Qassas is reportedly a senior terrorist operative in the Al Quds Brigade of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and was arrested while hiding in a mosque.

According to Palestinian reports, the IDF soldiers entered the refugee camp dressed in civilian clothes and proceeded to enter the mosque. Army Radio and Arab media reported that a shootout took place between terrorists and IDF, during which multiple terrorists were killed.



