Ben-Gvir says he is operating to halt negotiations with Hamas

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he was operating to halt negotiations with Hamas in a Wednesday post on X/Twitter.

"I'm acting to halt negotiations with Hamas. A country whose six hostages are murdered in cold blood does not negotiate with the murderers but stops the negotiations, stops transferring to them fuel and electricity, and crushes them," Ben-Gvir wrote.

פועל כדי להפסיק המו"מ עם החמאס. מדינה שרוצחים לה שישה חטופים בדם קר לא מנהלת משא ומתן עם הרוצחים אלא עוצרת את המשא ומתן, מפסיקה להעביר להם דלק וחשמל, וכותשת אותם עד הכרעתם. המשך המו"מ רק מדרבן אותם לייצר עוד ועוד טרור גם מיהודה ושומרון. pic.twitter.com/L0T1E8No9T — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) September 4, 2024

He further added that continuing negotiations only galvanized Hamas to carry out terror attacks, including from the West Bank.