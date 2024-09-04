Jerusalem Post
Ben-Gvir says he is operating to halt negotiations with Hamas

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he was operating to halt negotiations with Hamas in a Wednesday post on X/Twitter. 

"I'm acting to halt negotiations with Hamas. A country whose six hostages are murdered in cold blood does not negotiate with the murderers but stops the negotiations, stops transferring to them fuel and electricity, and crushes them," Ben-Gvir wrote. 

He further added that continuing negotiations only galvanized Hamas to carry out terror attacks, including from the West Bank. 

IDF: Siren testing to take place in Deir Hanna, northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 08:30 AM
Suspected car ramming in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 07:48 AM
Russia says it is discussing Gaza hostages with Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 07:37 AM
IDF successfully intercepts UAV approaching Israel from East
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2024 06:44 AM
Donald Trump will plead not guilty to overturned election
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 11:35 PM
Paralympic swimmer Ami Dadaon wins his second gold in Paris, third medal
By MAARIV
09/03/2024 07:31 PM
Northern District Police commander to resign at the end of his term
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2024 06:56 PM
Iran summons UK's charge d'affaires in Tehran over recent sanctions
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 06:37 PM
Avi Maoz: I will not support the changes to the 2024 budget
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2024 06:25 PM
Gantz, Eisenkot to give a statement to the media this evening, in response to Netanyahu
By MAARIV
09/03/2024 06:18 PM
Police arrest three suspects for the murder of the two Eritreans
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2024 06:02 PM
Salvage firms cannot tow MV Sounion after Houthi attack, says EU mission
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 05:11 PM
Following rocket strikes in Israel, Israel strikes Hezbollah in Lebanon
By MAARIV
09/03/2024 04:46 PM
IDF jets strike former college being used as Hamas base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2024 04:21 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly Kabul blast
By REUTERS
09/03/2024 02:51 PM