Gazan 'journalist' reveals he is actually a terrorist in IDF interrogation - KAN

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A Gazan "journalist" named Amro Abu Rida arrested for his involvement in the October 7 massacre, revealed in and IDF interrogation that he is not actually a journalist, KAN news first reported on Wednesday night.

In his interrogation, he said he was an operative of the Popular Front, a small terrorist organization, and admitted to kicking the body of one of the hostages, according to KAN.

Abu Rida participated in an attack in front of Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7. The IDF has documentation of him shooting in an incident in which soldiers fell and taken hostage.

Campaigns on social media have been calling for his release from prison, including by Al Jazeera who accused Israel of kidnapping the journalist. 

