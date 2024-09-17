Petition submitted to High Court seeks Ben-Gvir's removal as National Security Minister

A petition submitted to the High Court of Justice on Tuesday seeks the court to order Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fire National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The petition lists Ben-Gvir's actions, considering them a "systematic, continuous, and aggravated violation of the independence of the Israel Police, actions and deeds that constitute a violation of the constitutional precedents set in Section 7a of the Basic Law: The Knesset."

The petition also lists his conduct on the Temple Mount, which "creates a clear and certain danger for the security of the state."