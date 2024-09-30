Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs, Reuters witness, security source say

At least two Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs late on Monday, a security source said, with Reuters reporters seeing two flashes of light and hearing loud blasts coming from the neighborhood.

The Israeli military had warned an hour earlier that it would strike specific buildings in the typically densely populated southern suburbs, saying armed group Hezbollah was using them as facilities and telling residents to leave.

Many residents had fled the area in recent days after a spike in Israeli strikes but ended up sleeping in the streets of the city as shelters were full.

Families had told Reuters they had struggled to find taxis to get them out of the district fast enough. Pictures of an alleged Israeli strike in Kola, Beirut, 30 September 2024 (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Fears of a ground invasion have spiked on Monday, with Lebanese troops pulling back from the border with Israel and a US official saying Israeli soldiers looked set to enter Lebanon.

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued warnings to residents of Beirut to evacuate the southern suburbs of Beirut in a post to X/Twitter on Monday night.

The spokesperson said that these residents are near Hezbollah facilities and that the IDF would operate against such infrastructure.

Strikes on Beirut

The Lebanese capital was also reportedly struck on Monday morning, and on Friday - which saw the elimination of Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah along with a number of other Hezbollah terrorists.