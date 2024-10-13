'We will not allow Hezbollah to return here,' Gallant says on southern Lebanon

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, while assessing the situation in Israel's North, emphasized IDF ground operations in southern Lebanon in recent weeks and eliminating Hezbollah infrastructure.

"The first line of villages is a military target of Hezbollah, with thousands of weapons and missiles and hundreds of tunnels."

"These places will be destroyed, and even after the departure of IDF soldiers, we will not allow Hezbollah to return here," Gallant stated.

During the visit, Gallant spoke with reserve soldiers and stressed the importance of securing conditions that would allow northern Israeli communities to safely return to their homes.

"From this observation post, we have a clear view of the first line of villages with Hezbollah military infrastructure. These are key targets where underground tunnels, weapons caches, and missile stockpiles are hidden." Defense Minister Yoav Gallant conducts a situational assessment at an observation post overlooking southern Lebanon, October 13, 2024. (credit: Communications Office for the Minister of Defense)

"Our troops have uncovered hundreds of RPGs, ammunition, and anti-tank missiles in these areas. The IDF is actively destroying these weapons, both above and below ground."

Gallant spoke of IDF operations in southern Lebanon in recent weeks, including combatting Hezbollah and their infrastructure.

"I have instructed the IDF to ensure the complete destruction of this infrastructure, preventing Hezbollah terrorists from returning to these locations."

"This is a critical step in safeguarding the security of Israel's northern communities. The IDF’s operations are powerful and effective, spanning across Beirut, the Bekaa, and all of Lebanon. We are now intensifying our efforts along the border and will continue until all operational goals are met."