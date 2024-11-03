IDF soldier killed from grenade explosion in northern Gaza Strip

An IDF soldier was killed by a grenade explosion in the northern Gaza Strip overnight between Friday and Saturday, Israel's military announced on Sunday morning.

The IDF added that the military Criminal Investigations Department has begun examining the circumstances of the incident.

The name of the fallen soldier has not yet been announced to the public.

This comes after the Saturday announcement that two soldiers were also killed in combat in the northern Gaza Strip. IDF Staff-Sergeants Itay Parizat and Yair Hananya. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additional soldiers fall in combat in northern Gaza Strip

The two soldiers, announced on Saturday, who fell in combat were Staff Sergeant Itay Parizat and Staff Sergeant Yair Hananya, both serving in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade.

Parizat was 20 years old and from Petah Tikva. Hananya was 22 years old and from Mitzpe Netofa and was a platoon sergeant in the Shaked Battalion.

In the same incident, an additional soldier from the Shaked Battalion was severely wounded. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.