Shin Bet investigation into Eli Feldstein, main suspect in PMO leak case, likely over - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
NOVEMBER 13, 2024 17:51

Eli Feldstein, the main suspect in the Prime Minister’s Office documents leak case, is expected to be transferred from the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) facility to a police or Israel Prison Service (IPS) facility, Israeli media reported on Wednesday. 

Israeli media reported that the Shin Bet has likely concluded its investigation.

The Israel Police requested that the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court extend the detention of Feldstein by an additional eight days, KAN reported. 

According to KAN, the police requested the extension of another suspect also by eight days, and a third suspect by six days. A fourth suspect will be released within 12 days of house arrest, KAN noted. 

