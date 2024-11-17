Masked Nazis walk through Ohio in broad daylight, footage shows

A group of masked individuals brandishing Nazi symbols were filmed marching through Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, footage circulating on social media showed.

The group can be heard in the video screaming racist slurs at a passerby while waving flags with swastikas.

נאצים רעולי פנים הניפו דגלים עם צלב קרס - וצעדו בהפגנתיות לאור יום ברחובות בבירת אוהיו שבארה"ב(צילום: Breaking911) pic.twitter.com/WlGoeguyZN — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 17, 2024

“The Columbus community stands squarely against hatred and bigotry,” Mayor Andrew Ginther posted on X/Twitter.

“Together, we reject the cowardly display reported in the Short North earlier today.”

ADL Columbus

ADL Columbus released a statement, saying, “Today, we stand united in condemning the hateful and violent actions of Nazi groups in Columbus, Ohio.”

“We must speak out against hate and ensure that every person — regardless of race, religion, or background — feels safe and valued in our city.”

Mike DeWine, Ohio’s governor, has yet to release a statement.