Masked Nazis walk through Ohio in broad daylight, footage shows

The group can be heard chanting racial slurs as they march.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 17, 2024 03:51
A group of masked individuals brandishing Nazi symbols walking through Ohio. (photo credit: SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)
A group of masked individuals brandishing Nazi symbols were filmed marching through Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, footage circulating on social media showed.

The group can be heard in the video screaming racist slurs at a passerby while waving flags with swastikas.

“The Columbus community stands squarely against hatred and bigotry,” Mayor Andrew Ginther posted on X/Twitter.

“Together, we reject the cowardly display reported in the Short North earlier today.”

ADL Columbus

ADL Columbus released a statement, saying, “Today, we stand united in condemning the hateful and violent actions of Nazi groups in Columbus, Ohio.”

“We must speak out against hate and ensure that every person — regardless of race, religion, or background — feels safe and valued in our city.”

Mike DeWine, Ohio’s governor, has yet to release a statement.



