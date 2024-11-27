Jerusalem Post
Lebanese Defense Minister: Israel's operational freedom contradicts ceasefire agreement - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Lebanese Defense Minister Maurice Sleem said on Wednesday that Israel's ability to maintain operational freedom during the ceasefire contradicts the truce that came into effect early Wednesday morning, Lebanese state media National News Agency reported. 

The "talks about the Israeli enemy's operational freedom in Lebanon contradict the content of the published 13-item agreement," the agency quoted Sleem as saying.

"The agreement provides for both sides' self-defense right," he reportedly said. "What matters to us is that nothing tampers with national sovereignty and that the security and peace of our people is preserved."

Sleem added, "The army will do everything required to follow up on the (ceasefire) plan, and it will be the cornerstone of all the measures under the plan."

