IDF conducts patrol of southern Lebanon in situational assessment

On Monday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi conducted a situational assessment in the Northern Command, patrolling southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Tuesday evening.

The assessment was conducted with the Northern Command commanding officer, Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin, the the 91st Division commanding officer, Brig.-Gen. Shay Klapper, and additional commanders, the IDF noted.

"I assume that in the coming days, Hezbollah will discover that many of their operatives have been eliminated here in recent weeks. This is what we are seeing in the villages located deeper in Lebanon. Here, in the first circle of closer villages, there are no operatives. What was here has been destroyed," Halevi said.