Russia says it's in constant touch with Syria, evaluating situation there

By REUTERS

Russia is assessing the situation in Syria and is in constant contact with the Syrian authorities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The extent of Russian assistance to Damascus will depend on this assessment, Peskov added.

Syrian rebels have staged their biggest advance in years over the past week with the seizure of the city of Aleppo. On Thursday the rebels said they had started pushing into Hama, a major city where pro-government forces backed by intense Russian air strikes are trying to halt their offensive.

Russia is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and has provided him with military support since 2015 in the country's civil war.

"At the moment, we are closely monitoring what is happening in Syria. We are in constant dialog with our Syrian friends, with Damascus," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Pakistan court issues arrest warrant for ex-PM Khan's wife
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 11:53 AM
Turkey says it is coordinating with regional counterparts on Syria
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 11:36 AM
Prime Minister Barnier to resign as France's political crisis deepens
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 10:45 AM
Police arrest east Jerusalem man for assaulting Jew in Jerusalem
By WALLA!
12/05/2024 09:28 AM
Police arrest illegal resident from West Bank after stealing a car
By ALON HACHMON
12/05/2024 08:43 AM
Jerusalem resident arrested for allegedly planning to incite against A-G
By ALON HACHMON
12/05/2024 08:31 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Western Iran, GFZ says
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 06:17 AM
Trump picks Fiserv CEO Bisignano to head the Social Security Administration
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 03:40 AM
Blinken discusses Gaza aid with Egyptian officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2024 02:11 AM
Trump picks ex-Senator Loeffler to head the Small Business Administration
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 01:29 AM
Trump picks former congressman Billy Long as IRS commissioner
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 12:48 AM
Gunman wounds two children at California school, then kills self, local media reports
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 12:43 AM
North Korea-Russia treaty comes into force, KCNA says
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 11:34 PM
Ukraine's Yermak meets senior Trump advisers, source says
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 11:02 PM
Terrorist responsible for murder of Yonatan Deutsch detained by Shin Bet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 10:53 PM