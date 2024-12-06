PID summon Deputy Chief of Police Avishai Moalem for further questioning

Deputy Chief of Police Avishai Moalem has been summoned for further questioning by the Police Investigations Department, Israeli media reported on Friday morning.

Moalem was released on Thursday night after having being detained for four days on suspicion of leaking sensitive information from police investigations to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, in exchange for promotion.

This comes a few days after it was announced that IPS chief Kobi Yaakobi was under investigation for suspicion of obstruction of justice and breach of trust.