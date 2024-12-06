Jerusalem Post
PID summon Deputy Chief of Police Avishai Moalem for further questioning

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Deputy Chief of Police Avishai Moalem has been summoned for further questioning by the Police Investigations Department, Israeli media reported on Friday morning.

Moalem was released on Thursday night after having being detained for four days on suspicion of leaking sensitive information from police investigations to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, in exchange for promotion.

This comes a few days after it was announced that IPS chief Kobi Yaakobi was under investigation for suspicion of obstruction of justice and breach of trust. 

Sirens sound in northern Israeli towns of Kfar Yuval, Ma'ayan Baruch
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 10:58 AM
Shin Bet and police arrest two residents of Israel employed by Iran
By WALLA!
12/06/2024 10:36 AM
IDF to hold military training exercise in Jordan Valley, Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 10:07 AM
Arida border crossing out of service due to Israeli attack - report
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 09:30 AM
Alleged Israeli strikes reported on Syrian-Lebanese border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 05:08 AM
Trump says he picks former Senator David Perdue to be ambassador to China
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 04:27 AM
Blinken tells S.Korea's foreign minister he expects democratic process to prevail
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 03:50 AM
Trump appoints former PayPal COO David Sacks as AI and crypto czar
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 03:14 AM
Russia's Lavrov signals readiness to use any means in Ukraine conflict
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 02:42 AM
White House's Sullivan, Zelensky aide discuss improving Ukraine's war position
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 01:25 AM
Internal primaries for Likud convention to take place in November 2025
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/05/2024 10:54 PM
France's Macron reaffirms he will stay on until the end of his mandate
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 10:16 PM
France warns Assad against using chemical weapons in Syria at UNSC
By WALLA!
12/05/2024 09:50 PM
Border staff arrests two Georgians using fake passports entering Israel
By WALLA!
12/05/2024 09:32 PM
Magnitude 7 earthquake strikes California, triggers tsunami warning
By REUTERS
12/05/2024 09:12 PM