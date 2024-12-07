Jerusalem Post
Syrian rebels near Damascus, topple statue of al-Assad's father

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2024 16:28

Protesters brought down the statue of the late father of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a main square in Jermana suburb, nearly ten kilometers from the center of Damascus, a witness and activists told Reuters.

The protesters in the mainly Druze inhabited suburb, who called for the downfall of Assad, also headed to government buildings in the heavily policed area of the capital where several security branches are located, they said.

Syrian rebel forces on Saturday secured Sanamayn, advancing to within 20 kilometers from the southern gate of Damascus, rebel commander Hassan Abdul Ghany said.

 

